Arab Ministerial Committee Commends HM the King's Continued Efforts to Defend Al-Quds Al-Sharif

The Arab Ministerial Committee in charge of international action to confront illegal Israeli policies and measures in the occupied city of Al-Quds, commended the continuous efforts made by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of Al-Quds Committee, to defend the Holy City.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Cairo, on the sidelines of the Arab League Council meeting at the level of foreign ministers, the Arab Ministerial Committee praised the projects carried out by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency, the executive arm of the Al-Quds Committee, under the supervision of His Majesty the King, to ensure the stability of the Holy City's inhabitants in their land and support their resistance

The Ministerial Committee includes the Foreign Ministers of Jordan, as chairman, and those of the members, Morocco, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Qatar, Egypt, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates, as an Arab member of the Security Council, as well as the Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

The Arab ministers emphasized the continuation and strengthening of joint Arab action to confront Israeli measures to alter the historical and legal status quo of Al-Quds and its Islamic and Christian Holy Places, as well as efforts to preserve its Arab, Islamic and Christian identity and to stop unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution, as well as provocative measures that lead to tension and the eruption of violence.

They also emphasized the need to support the struggle of Al-Quds’ population and to protect them from the constant danger posed by the policy of building settlements and expanding them, destroying homes, confiscating land and expelling Palestinians from their homes.

The Arab ministers also called for continued joint action to confront illegal Israeli policies, which are a flagrant violation of international law and are incompatible with the right of Palestinians to live in freedom and security in an independent, sovereign and geographically viable state.

MAP: 08 March 2023