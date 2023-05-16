Automotive Industry in Morocco is Entering New Era with Model of First Moroccan Car Manufacturer and Prototype of Hydrogen Vehicle (Minister)

The automotive industry in Morocco is entering a new era thanks to the car model of the first Moroccan manufacturer and the prototype of a hydrogen vehicle developed by a Moroccan, said Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour.

These two projects are a great pride for the national industrial ecosystem that has inaugurated a new era, thanks to the enlightened vision of the Sovereign, said Mezzour in a statement to the press on the occasion of the presentation to HM King Mohammed VI of the model of the first Moroccan car manufacturer and the prototype of a hydrogen vehicle developed by a Moroccan.

A tribute was paid, on this occasion, by HM the King to two young Moroccan creative entrepreneurs, added Mezzour.

HM the King decorated with the Wissam Al Kafaa Al Fikria, Nassim Belkhayat, founder and CEO of the company Neo Motors, and Faouzi Annajah, president and founder of the company NamX.

These two industrial initiatives are in line with the Royal High Orientations aiming at directing the private sector towards productive investment, in particular in the advanced and future sectors, and at stimulating the emergence of a new generation of companies in the Kingdom.

MAP:16 mai 2023