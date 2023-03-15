Awarding CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to HM the King, Enshrinement of Genius of all African Youth (Minister)

Awarding HM King Mohammed VI the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 is an enshrinement of the genius of all the youth of the African continent, the Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports Chakib Benmoussa said on Monday in Kigali.

In a statement to the press after the awarding ceremony of CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 to HM King Mohammed VI and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Benmoussa stressed that this award is also a recognition of the efforts undertaken by Morocco under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty the King, to develop football, especially in terms of infrastructure and basic equipment, capacity building and training and promotion of transparency and good governance in this field.

The minister, who received the award on behalf of His Majesty the King, from the President of the FIFA Gianni Infantino and the President of the CAF Patrice Motsepe, noted that Morocco has a football infrastructure of high quality that qualifies it to organize major continental and global competitions, as well as a great experience that the Kingdom can share with African countries.

Benmoussa mentioned the announcement by HM King Mohammed VI of Morocco’s joint bid with Spain and Portugal, to host the 2030 World Cup, emphasizing its particular symbolism insofar as it concerns a file that is the first of its kind that brings together an African state and two European countries.

This joint bid that will link Africa and Europe, the north and south of the Mediterranean, the African continent and the Arab world and the Euro-Mediterranean area, has all the assets to succeed, said the minister.

MAP: 15 March 2023