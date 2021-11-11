Brazil's Ambassador to Morocco Highlights Bilateral Parliamentary Cooperation

The Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Morocco, Júlio Glinternick Bitelli, on Wednesday stressed the importance of parliamentary cooperation to make the most of the great opportunities and potentials available to both countries to raise trade, especially in the agricultural field.



During his meeting with speaker of Morocco's House of Advisors, Naam Miyara, Bitelli welcomed the proactive and exemplary measures taken by the Kingdom, on the instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to address the pandemic and curb its impact, said a statement from the upper house.



In this regard, he noted that economic and trade relations between the Kingdom and Brazil have remained at a positive and growing level, without any impact from the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Brazilian diplomat also reiterated the "unchanging position of his country on the artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara," noting that "Brazil considers the Kingdom's efforts as serious and credible and that his country supports the UN-led process.



For his part, the speaker of the House of Advisors welcomed the distinguished course of authentic and solid relations between Rabat and Brasília, stressing the importance of HM King Mohammed VI's historic visit in 2004, which opened promising prospects for cooperation between the two friendly countries.



"This illustrates the vision of His Majesty the King and the will of the Kingdom to diversify its relations and partnerships in the framework of an effective, strong and solid South-South cooperation," he insisted.



Regarding parliamentary relations between the two countries, Miyara highlighted the unique dynamics in the relations of the Moroccan Parliament with the Latin American and Caribbean region.

MAP 11 November 2021