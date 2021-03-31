Child Labor, A Real Concern for the State - Minister

Child labor is a real concern for all the components of the state, said Wednesday in Rabat Minister of Labor and Vocational Integration, Mohamed Amkraz.

Speaking at a video conference to mark the launch of the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor and to accelerate the implementation of the ten-year action plan for the eradication of child labor, forced labor and human trafficking, Amkraz stressed that the concerns about this phenomenon find their clearest echo in the royal message addressed to the Africities Summit held in Marrakesh on November 24, 2018.

The Minister reiterated Morocco's commitment to respecting international conventions on child protection, including Convention 138 on minimum age of access to work, Convention 182 on worst forms of child labor, and Convention 189 on domestic workers.

He also emphasized the provisions of the Labor Code, particularly Article 143, which states that "minors may not be employed or admitted to companies or employers before the age of fifteen years," and Article 147, which states that "it is forbidden for any person to have minors under 18 years of age perform perilous feats of strength, acrobatics, contortion or entrust them with work involving risks to their life, health or morality."

In the same vein, Amkraz recalled the adoption of Law 19.12 setting the conditions of work and employment of domestic workers, under which the minimum age for work at home is set at 18.

The Kingdom is committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 8.7 calling for immediate and effective measures to eliminate forced labor, end modern slavery and human trafficking, prohibit and eliminate the worst forms of child labor, including the recruitment and use of child soldiers and, by 2025, end child labor in all its forms, he concluded.

MAP 31 March 2021