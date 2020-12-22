Colombian Newspaper: US Decision on Sahara, A Feat Serving World Peace and Stability

The US decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara is a feat that serves world peace and stability, wrote Colombian newspaper "El Nuevo Siglo".

"It is logically a great step for world peace and stability. It is a feat achieved after almost three years of intense and permanent consultations on this issue between the two heads of state, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and President Donald Trump," according to the Bogota-based daily.

With his decision, the US President has marked a turning point in Washington's position in recent decades, the publication added, stressing that the US position is part of a longstanding agreement with the Kingdom.

According to El Nuevo Siglo, the decision reflects a diplomatic dynamic marked by the opening of twenty consulates in the cities of Dakhla and Laayoune.

Through its support for the autonomy plan presented by Morocco as the sole basis for a solution to the artificial dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, the United States wanted to promote a fair and lasting solution to this matter that has been going on for nearly five decades, the newspaper noted.

The U.S. President thus enshrines the idea that separatism is not a realistic option to resolve the conflict and that autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only viable solution, it added, highlighting the US commitment to promoting economic and trade opportunities for the region.

MAP 22 December 2020