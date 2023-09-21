Continuation of Interconnection Programs between Sebou and Bouregreg Basins, Says Water Minister

Following the meeting of the Steering Committee for the National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program 2020-2027, chaired by Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, Minister Baraka emphasized that the Committee is committed to following the outlined programs. These include desalinating water to alleviate shortages in certain regions and procuring multiple mobile desalination and mineral water treatment units, in accordance with the directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Minister Baraka stressed the importance of strengthening and utilizing wells to address water scarcity in rural areas. Proactive policies are also being pursued to address the challenges faced in these regions, including the deployment of tanker trucks to ensure a stable supply of drinking water to residents.

Efforts are also ongoing to interconnect the Oued El Makhazin and Dar Khroufa dams, which will facilitate the delivery of drinking water to the inhabitants of Tangier.

MAP:21 September 2023