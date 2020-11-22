Coordination with Morocco is "at Its Best" (Spanish Interior Minister)

Coordination between Spain and Morocco is currently "at its best," Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Friday in Rabat.

Speaking to the press at the end of his meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdelouafi Laftit, the Spanish official stressed that the coordination and cooperation between the interior ministries of the two countries "are distinguished by mutual trust" and cover many areas, mainly the fight against terrorism, illegal migration and organized crime.

In this context, Grande-Marlaska highlighted the current situation in the Canary Islands, marked by an inflow of illegal immigrants, noting that the two parties established, during this meeting, many measures aimed at continuing their action in the fight against illegal migration and organized crime.

These measures fall within the framework of the new situation, concerning in particular the Atlantic littoral, adding that the two countries achieved an important success in the fight against illegal migration and criminal organizations, said the minister.

Coordination between the two parties is also taking place in a context marked by the spread of the pandemic of the new coronavirus which has impacted, since the beginning of the year, all areas, not only in Europe and Africa, but all over the world, he noted.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska's official visit to Morocco is the seventh of its kind since he took office as the Spanish Interior Minister in June 2018.

MAP 20 November 2020