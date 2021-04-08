Coronavirus: 663 New Cases in 24 Hours, Over 4.41 Million People Vaccinated

A total of 663 new cases of coronavirus infection and 641 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The number of people vaccinated to date (dose 1) has reached 4,410,023, while 4,038,083 have received the second dose of the vaccine, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

This new figure brings to 499,688 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported in March 2020. The number of recovered people rose to 486,349, that is a recovery rate of 97.3%.

As for the total number of deaths, it rose to 8,867, with 2 new cases recorded in 24 hours, that is a case fatality rate of 1.8%. These deaths were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (1) and the eastern region (1).

The new contaminations were identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (482), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (52), Marrakech-Safi (32), Souss-Massa (30), the eastern region (24), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (14), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (10), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (6), Fez-Meknès (4), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (3), Draâ-Tafilalet (3) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (3).

The number of active cases stands at 6,472, while the severe or critical cases are 454, of which 20 are placed under intubation.