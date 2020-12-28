Covid-19: 1,517 New Confirmed Cases and 1,965 Recoveries in 24 Hours

A total of 1,517 new cases of coronavirus infection and 1,965 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

The new figure brings to 432,079 the total number of contaminations, since the first case reported last March, and to 398,060 that of people who fully recovered, a recovery rate of 92.1%, said the ministry in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

The total number of deaths rose to 7,240, with 36 new cases recorded in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.7%.

These deaths are distributed between the regions of Casablanca-Settat (13), Marrakech-Safi (6), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (4), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (4), Souss-Massa (3), the eastern region (3), Fez-Meknes (1), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (1) and draâ-Tafilalet (1).

The new cases were detected in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (499), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (264), Souss-Massa (219), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (209), Marrakech-Safi (110), Fez-Meknes (73), the eastern region (51), Drâa-Tafilalet (41), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (21), Guelmim-Oued Noun (18), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (7) and Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (5).

The number of excluded cases stands at 3,962,751, after 8,892 new negative tests, while active cases reached the number of 26,779.

Regarding severe or critical cases, there are 1,232, including 104 placed under intubation. The occupancy rate of the Covid-19 intensive care beds is 39.7%.

MAP 27 December 2020