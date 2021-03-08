Covid-19: 249 New Cases, Nearly 4 Mln People Vaccinated

A total of 249 new COVID-19 cases and 321 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

A total of 3,913,615 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far (1st Dose), while 578,942 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, the ministry said in its daily update.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the outbreak of the virus rises to 486,223, while the number of recoveries increases to 472,240, which corresponds to a recovery rate of 97.1%.

The total number of deaths rose to 8,682, with 6 new cases recorded over the past day, i.e. a fatality rate of 1.8%.

The fatalities were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3), Marrakech-Safi (1), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1) and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1).

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (145), the Oriental (20), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (6), Marrakech-Safi (13), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (22), Souss-Massa (10), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (13), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (07), Guelmim–Oued Noun (6), Daraa-Tafilalet (01) and Dakhla Oued Eddahab (6).

The number of active cases stands at 5,301, including 372 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 07 March 2021