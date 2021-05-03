Covid-19: 294 New Cases, 284 Recoveries in 24 Hours

A total of 294 new cases of coronavirus infection and 510 recoveries have been recorded in Morocco in the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

The number of people vaccinated to date (1st dose) has reached 5,055,239, said the ministry in its daily report on the situation of Covid-19, noting that people who have been fully vaccinated (1st and 2nd doses) are 4,260,605.

This new figure brings to 511,856 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported in March 2020, while the number of people who have recovered has risen to 498,415, that is a recovery rate of 97.4%, said the ministry.

As for the total number of deaths, it rose to 9,028 with 2 new cases recorded in 24 hours, i.e. a case fatality rate of 1.8%. These deaths were registered in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

The new contaminations were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (183), Marrakech-Safi (50), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (23), Souss-Massa (16), the Oriental (9), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (4), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (4), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (2), Draâ-Tafilalet (1), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of active cases stands at 4,413, while the number of severe or critical cases stands at 328.

MAP 02 mai 2021