Covid-19: 431 New Cases of Infection in 24 Hours, Nearly 4.17 Million People Vaccinated

A total of 431 new cases of coronavirus infection and 681 recoveries have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The number of people vaccinated to date (dose 1) has reached 4,169,133, while 1,224,959 have received the second dose of the vaccine, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

This new figure brings to 488,181 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported in March of last year, while the number of people who have recovered has risen to 474,938, a recovery rate of 97.3%, said the ministry.

The total number of deaths rose to 8,716, with 4 cases recorded in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.8%. The cases of death were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (03) and Darâa-Tafilalet (01).

New cases of infection have been identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (282), the estern region (30), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (29), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (26), Marrakech-Safi (16), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (11), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (10), Souss-Massa (10), Fez-Meknès (06), Darâa-Tafilalet (05), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (03) and Guelmim–Oued Noun (03).

The number of active cases stands at 4,527, while the severe or critical cases are 398, including 21 patients placed under intubation.

MAP 12 March 2021