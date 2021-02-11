COVID-19: 471 New COVID-19 Cases, Over 855,000 People Vaccinated

Morocco recorded 471 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 574 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of Health said on Thursday, adding that 855,318 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 477,160 while the number of cured people increases to 457,325, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 95.8%.

A total of 4 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 8,440, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.8%. These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3) and the Oriental (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (192), the Oriental (68), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (59), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (55), Marrakech-Safi (33), Souss-Massa (22), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (11), Draa-Tafilalet (8), Fez-Meknes (5), Laayoune-Sakia Al Hamra (3) and Gu"lmim-Oued Noun (3).

The number of active cases has reached 11,395, including 530 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 11 February 2021