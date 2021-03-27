Covid-19: 514 New Cases and Over 4.29 Million People Vaccinated

A total of 514 new cases of coronavirus infection and 523 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours in Morocco, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The number of people who have been vaccinated to date (dose 1) has reached 4,293,544, while 3,231,742 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, the ministry said in its daily report on the Covid-19 situation.

The new figure brings to 493,867 the total number of contaminations since the first case reported last March. The number of people who have recovered rose to 481,597, a recovery rate of 97.5%.

The total number of deaths increased to 8,793, with 5 new cases recorded in 24 hours, a case fatality rate of 1.8%, said the same source, specifying that these fatalities were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (2), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (1), Draâ-Tafilalet (1) and Fez-Meknes (1).

Active cases amount now to 3,477 while 93 severe or critical cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of critical cases to 426, including 28 placed under intubation.

The new cases of infection were identified in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (393), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (39), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (6), the eastern region (20), Marrakech-Safi (16), Souss-Massa (13), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (7), Fez-Meknès (3), Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra (5), Béni Mellal-Khénifra (4) and Darâa-Tafilalet (8).

MAP 26 March 2021