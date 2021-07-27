COVID-19: 6,971 New Cases, Nearly 10 Mln People Fully Vaccinated (Health Ministry)

Morocco has confirmed 6,971 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 2,690 Covid-19 patients have recovered, the ministry of Health said Tuesday.

The number of people vaccinated to date (1st dose) has reached 12,520,195 while 9,924,212 people have been fully vaccinated (1st and second dose), the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 588,448 while the number of recoveries increases to 549,116 which corresponds to a recovery rate of 93.3%.

Regarding coronavirus-related deaths, they rose to 9,638 with twenty-seven new cases recorded in the past day in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (6), Souss-Massa (5), Marrakech-Safi (4), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (2), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2), the Oriental (2), Fez-Meknes (2), Guelmim-Oued Noun (1), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1), Draa-Tafilalet (1) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (1), the ministry said, adding that the fatality rate has reached 1.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (2.834), Marrakech-Safi (1.088), Souss-Massa (633), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (632), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (439), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (391), Draa-Tafilalet (294), the Oriental (222), Guelmim-Oued Noun (157), Fez-Meknes (120), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (120) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (41).

The number of active cases stands at 29,694 including 746 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 27 July 2021