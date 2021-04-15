Covid-19: 703 New Cases, Over 4.5 Mln People Vaccinated -Official

A total of 703 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and 640 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours in Morocco, the health ministry said Wednesday.

A total of 4,529,399 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far (1st Dose), while 4,166,701 people have received the second dose of the vaccine, the ministry said in its daily update.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the outbreak of the virus rises to 503,664 while the number of recoveries increases to 489,928 which corresponds to a recovery rate of 97.3%.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 8,920 with 5 new cases recorded over the past day, i.e. a fatality rate of 1.8%.

The fatalities were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (2) and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1).

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (483), Marrakech-Safi (47), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (69), Souss-Massa (23), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (16), the Oriental (16), Laayoune-Sakiat El Hamra (16), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (11), Fez-Meknes (11), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (5), Guelmim-Oued Noun (3), Draa-Tafilalet (3).

The number of active cases stands at 4,816 including 447 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 14 avril 2021