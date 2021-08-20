COVID-19: 8,216 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Over 12.8 Mln Fully Vaccinated People (Health Ministry)

Morocco recorded 8,216 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 8,671 COVID-19 patients have recovered within the same period of time, the ministry of Health said Friday.

The number of people who received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose has reached 17,220,526 while 12,810,014 people are now fully vaccinated (1st and 2nd doses), the ministry said in its daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The new figure brings to 799,775 the total number of cases since the first case was reported in Morocco back in March 2020. The number of people who have recovered rose to 707,143, i.e. a recovery rate of 88.4%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (2,420), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1,178), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1,146), the Oriental (799), Marrakech-Safi (670), Souss-Massa (529), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (461), Draa-Tafilalet (304), Fez-Meknes (285), Guelmim-Oued Noun (187), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (133) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (104).

r rose to 11,587 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 115 new fatalities recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (28), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (19), the Oriental (12), Marrakech-Safi (11), Souss-Massa (10), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (9), Guelmim-Oued Noun (8), Fez-Meknes (6), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (5), Draa-Tafilalet (4) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (3).

The number of active cases stands at 81,045, while that of severe or critical cases has reached 2,406, the ministry added.

MAP 20 August 2021