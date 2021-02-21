Covid-19: Ministry of Health Calls on Citizens to be More Vigilant in the Face of Appearance of New Variants

The Ministry of Health has called on all citizens to redouble their vigilance against the appearance of new variants of covid-19, especially as the Kingdom is in full operation of vaccination against the epidemic.

"The Ministry of Health recalls that the COVID-19 virus continues to rage in the country and therefore calls on all citizens to redouble their vigilance, especially since the country is in full operation of vaccination against the coronavirus and that herd immunity is not yet reached," the department said in a statement received by MAP on Sunday.

Within the framework of the genomic watch strategy set up by the Ministry of Health for the research of new variants of SARS-CoV2, the Consortium of Laboratories in charge of genomic watch and monitoring of circulating strains at the national level announces the detection of 21 new strains of the English variant. Thus, the total number of cases of this variant amounts to 24 strains detected to date, noted the same source, specifying that the genomic watch system has not detected, to date, any South African or Brazilian variant on the national territory.

The Ministry emphasized the obligation to continue to comply strictly with the preventive measures, wearing the protective mask correctly, keeping a physical distance of more than one meter, washing hands regularly with soap and water or hydro-alcoholic gel.

It also urged the general public to avoid all gatherings and called on the elderly and people with chronic illnesses to exercise extra caution.

