Covid-19: Mobilization of Appropriate Means To Ensure Success of Vaccination Campaign

The Ministry of Health mobilized the human and material resources necessary to carry out the national anti-coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination campaign, sources said on Monday in Casablanca, on the sidelines of the start of the distribution of the first doses of the vaccine in the different regions of the Kingdom.

Officials from the ministry, present in the premises of the Autonomous Refrigeration Authority of Casablanca (RAFC) where vaccines are stored under very tight security conditions, gave details about the system put in place concerning the human resources involved, the logistical and technical capacities as well as the nature of the partnerships with the private sector operators.

"Following the High Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and as part of the national vaccination strategy against Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has mobilized enormous human, logistical and technical resources to make this operation a success", Ahdi Mahjoub, Director of Supply at the Ministry, said in a statement to the press.

This operation, which involves the mobilization of doctors, pharmacists, nurses, technicians and administrators, required the establishment of partnerships with the private sector to benefit from its expertise logistically and technically, he said.

In this sense, Mahjoub said the Ministry of Health has a storage capacity that exceeds 50,000 m3 at its disposal.

As for the contribution of delegations, the storage capacity of provincial pharmacies and vaccination centers has been upgraded through the acquisition of technical means and significant refrigeration facilities, he said.

"We had the opportunity to supply the various centers with the necessary pharmaceutical products (means of protection and hygiene) to ensure the smooth running of this operation," he explained.

On the information system side, Mahjoub highlighted the setting up of computer applications for the digital monitoring of the entire operation, from reception to delivery, with temperature monitoring to ensure adequate preservation of the vaccine according to international standards.

On the occasion of the launch of this operation, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb, visited the RAFC site to oversee the various stages of this process in terms of storage, loading and distribution.

Morocco received last Friday the first batch of the British vaccine Astrazeneca, made in India, and it will receive, this Wednesday, the first consignment of the SinoPharm vaccine, from China.

Pursuant to the High Royal Instructions, Morocco has acquired a quantity of vaccines sufficient for 33 million inhabitants (66 million doses).

MAP 25 January 2021