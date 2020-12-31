Covid-19: Morocco Records 2,143 New Cases, 3,822 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco has recorded 2,143 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 3,822 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 437,332, while the number of cured people increases to 405,251, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 92.7%.

A total of 41 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 7,355, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (16), the Oriental (6), Fez-Meknes (4), Marrakech-Safi (3), Souss-Massa (3), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (2), Beni-Mellal-Khenifra (2), Draa-Tafilalet (2), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (2) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (811), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (340), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (278), Souss-Massa (211), Marrakech-Safi (181), the Oriental (94), Fez-Meknes (75), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (57), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (52), Draa-Tafilalet (20), Guelmim-Oued Noun (12) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12).

The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 4,002,348 since the start of the outbreak, including 15,663 in the past day.

The number of active cases has reached 24,726, including 1,121 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added. The occupancy rate of the Covid-19 intensive care beds is 36.1%.

MAP 30 December 2020