Covid-19: Morocco Records 3,577 New Cases, 2,796 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco has recorded 3,577 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 2,796 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of health said Wednesday.



The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 182,580 while the number of cured people increases to 151,634, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 83.1%.



A total of 52 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 3,079, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.



These fatalities were reported in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (12), the Oriental (10), Casablanca-Settat (9), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (5), Fez-Meknes (5), Souss-Massa (5), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (4) and Marrakech-Safi (2).



The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,798), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (379), Souss-Massa (318), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (260), the Oriental (248), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (207), Marrakech-Safi (165), Draa-Tafilalet (74), Fez-Meknes (49), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (45), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (20) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (14).



The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 2,924,850 since the start of the outbreak, including 19,325 in the past day.



The number of active cases has reached 27,867, including 625 patients in a critical or severe condition.



The cumulative incidence rate is 502.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the ministry said.

MAP 21 October 2020