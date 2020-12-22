Covid-19: Morocco Records 877 New Cases, 1,980 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco has recorded 877 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 1,980 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 418,002, while the number of cured people increases to 380,134, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 90.9%.

A total of 43 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 7,000, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (10), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (10), Fez-Meknes (6), Marrakech-Safi (5), Beni-Mellal-Khenifra (4), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (3), the Oriental (3), Guelmim Oued-Noun (1) and Souss-Massa (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (232), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (203), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (142), the Oriental (84), Fez-Meknes (75), Souss-Massa (57), Marrakech-Safi (50), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (15), Draa-Tafilalet (13), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (5) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 3,890,125 since the start of the outbreak, including 6,254 in the past day.

The number of active cases has reached 30,868, including 1,069 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 21 December 2020