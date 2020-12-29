Covid-19: Morocco Records 950 New Cases, 1,515 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco has recorded 950 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 1,515 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 433,029, while the number of cured people increases to 399,575, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 92,3%.

A total of 32 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 7,272, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (7), Souss-Massa (5), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (4), Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (4), Marrakech-Safi (4), Fez-Meknes (3), the Oriental (2), draâ-Tafilalet (2) and Beni-Mellal-Khenifra (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (315), Casablanca-Settat (178), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (139), Souss-Massa (83), Fès-Meknès (71), the Oriental (55), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (47), Marrakech-Safi (34), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (18), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (6), Drâa-Tafilalet (3) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 3,971,379, since the start of the outbreak, including 8,628 in the past day.

The number of active cases has reached 26,182, including 1,196 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added. The occupancy rate of the Covid-19 intensive care beds is 38.5%.

MAP 28 December 2020