COVID-19: Morocco 'is Vaccinating 50% Faster than Germany and Most Large European Countries' (MEI)

The Middle East Institute (MEI) has welcomed the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination operation in Morocco, noting that the kingdom "is vaccinating 50% faster than Germany and most large European countries."

"So far Morocco has received 7 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines and is vaccinating 50% faster than Germany and most large European countries, with one of the most efficient SMS-based sign-up systems in the world," underlines William Lawrence, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs at the American University’s School of International Service.

"Prior to the pandemic, Morocco’s economy was improving due to poverty reduction, job creation, and the development of the world’s largest solar plant and Africa’s largest port," this former US senior diplomat points out in a new MEI policy briefing book, entitled "The Biden Administration and the Middle East: Policy Recommendations for a Sustainable Way Forward".

"In 2019, Morocco welcomed 13 million tourists, the most in Africa, and it now ranks third after the UAE and Bahrain in the Arab world on the World Bank’s Doing Business Index," Lawrence recalls.

Regarding the U.S.-Morocco partnership, the expert recommends to "enhance the security and viability of America’s second oldest ally by assisting with pandemic response and recovery, institutional reform, socioeconomic resilience, and overall human security."

The scholar also underlines the importance to assist Morocco in the fight against extremism and illegal immigration and support the kingdom's "exemplary religious education and counterterrorism efforts in Africa".

Founded in 1946, the Middle East Institute is the oldest Washington-based institution dedicated solely to the study of the Middle East. It is a non-partisan think tank providing expert policy analysis, educational and professional development services.

MAP 15 March 2021