COVID-19: Over 700,000 People Receive 3rd Dose (Health Ministry)

A total of 705.534 people have received the third COVID-19 vaccine dose, fourteen days after the launch of this operation, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.



A total of 23,236,666 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Morocco, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 20,925,569, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin.



A total of 269 new COVID-19 cases and 198 recoveries were recorded in Morocco in the past 24 hours.



The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 942,132, while recoveries rise to 921,628, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.8%



The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (112), Casablanca-Settat (68), Tangier-Tétouan-Al Hoceima (26), Souss-Massa (17), Marrakech-Safi (14), Eastern Region (11), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (6), Fez-Meknes (5), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (4), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (2), Draa-Tafilalet (2) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (2).



As for coronavirus-related deaths, they rose to 14.544 (case fatality rate 1.5%) with 7 fatalities reported over the past 24 hours in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (6) and Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1).



The number of active cases stands at 5,960, including 387 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 17 October 2021