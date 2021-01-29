Covid-19: Vaccination of Health Professionals Kicks Off in Rabat

The Covid-19 vaccination operation of healthcare professionals started Thursday evening in Rabat, in a climate of mobilization and strong desire to ensure the success of this national campaign, according to the prioritization criteria established by the ministry of Health.

Launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI on Thursday at the Royal Palace in Fez, the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign will gradually target the concerned categories, namely health professionals over the age of 40, public authorities and the Royal Armed Forces, as well as education staff over the age of 45.

It also concerns people over 75 years old as well as areas with high rates of infection.

Speaking to MAP, the regional health director of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, Abdelmoula Boulamizat, said that medical and paramedical staff have been mobilized in all the vaccination centers, adding that the tasks are divided between the 'registration of beneficiaries, to ensure the proper management of data relating to the operation, and administration of the vaccine.

During a ceremony marking the start of the operation, organized at the vaccination center of the Ibn Sina University Hospital in Rabat, the Boulamizat underlined that everyone is mobilized to ensure the success of this vaccination operation, in particular doctors, nurses, administrators and the authorities, adding that intense preparations have been carried out over the last few weeks, mainly focusing on the logistical aspect and on the training of the mobilized personnel.

In accordance with the High Royal Instructions, the vaccination campaign will be free for all citizens, with the objective of immunizing all components of the Moroccan people (30 million to vaccinate approximately 80% of the population), reducing infection cases and Covid-19 related-deaths, and containing the spread of the virus with the prospect of a gradual return to normal life.

The national campaign will take place gradually and will benefit all Moroccan citizens and foreigners living in the Kingdom aged 17 and over.

According to the ministry of Health, citizens and foreign residents in the targeted categories can get an appointment for vaccination and have information about the vaccination center by consulting the website www.liqahcorona.ma or by sending an SMS to the toll-free number 1717.

The ministry stresses the need to continue to comply, during the vaccination operation, with the preventive measures previsouly issued, including wearing protective masks, social distancing and hygiene rules.

MAP 28 January 2021