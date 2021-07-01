Covid-19: 'Very Likely' Epidemiological Relapse Due to Non-compliance with Preventive Measures (Official)

Worrying indicators point to a "very likely" epidemiological relapse, due to non-compliance with preventive measures and barrier actions to stem the spread of Covid-19, said Thursday coordinator of the emergency operations center at the Health Ministry, Mouad Mrabet.

The official, who was the guest of the morning show of the Moroccan news Radio (RIM Radio), said that the most worrying is that these indicators appear at a time when the international context is marked by the spread of the Delta variant, while the summer season will be marked by the resumption of international flights and the entry of several foreign tourists.

Three main indicators point to a new wave of infection in Morocco, namely the increase of positive cases, the speed of spread and the acceleration of the reproduction index of cases, he noted.

The virus is spreading more and more and critical cases are increasing with the rise of new infections, Mrabet added, noting that while in recent weeks the number of people leaving resuscitation and intensive care centers after their clinical condition improved was higher than those admitted, the trend today is the opposite.

He stressed, in this regard, the importance of respecting the preventive measures, notably the correct wearing of the mask, respect for social distancing, hygiene, as the most effective way to curb the spread of the virus and avoid a return to quarantine and limitation of movement.

Regarding the national immunization campaign, Mrabet noted that one third of the target population (over 17 years) has been vaccinated, ensuring that field data proves the effectiveness of the vaccine, as evidenced by the decline in the number of deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.8%.

MAP 01 July 2021