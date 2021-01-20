Covid19: Everything is Ready to Make Vaccination Operation A Success Upon Receipt of the Doses - Head of Government

Morocco is ready to make a success the Covid-19 vaccination operation, which will be launched as soon as the vaccine doses are received, Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani said Tuesday in Rabat.

"The competent parties are monitoring this issue on a daily basis, particularly in relation to suppliers," he said in response to a question on the national strategy of Covid-19 vaccination during the monthly session of general policy questions held at the House of Advisors (Upper house).

Vaccine production capacity remains limited worldwide in the face of increased demand, El Otmani noted, pointing out that manufacturers are racing against the clock to meet a global demand totaling about 10 billion doses.

It is natural for countries that have developed vaccines to meet domestic needs first, he said, adding that some countries had to pay at least five times the price for these vaccines.

El Otmani also assured that the immunization campaign was prepared within a framework of mobilization of the national health system, based on experience and lessons learned.

Vaccination is part of the measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and others will follow to consolidate the gains and avoid relapse, the Head of Government said.

The Kingdom has worked quickly to conclude agreements for the acquisition of vaccines and has put in place a well-developed program, but the launch of the national campaign still depends on developments in the global vaccine market.

A cooperation agreement has been signed with the Sinopharm pharmaceutical group on clinical trials of the vaccine, covering three areas: technology transfer, participation in the third phase of clinical trials and the vaccine supply, as well as cooperation to ensure the supply of the vaccine in Africa, he recalled.

El Otmani also voiced the government's commitment to developing - in coordination with the Ministries of Health and Interior and other stakeholders - an integrated vision of the immunization strategy in terms of identifying beneficiaries, health staff and logistical arrangements for delivery.

Adequate financial resources have been allocated to ensure that the operation is free of charge and that it is carried out in accordance with professional standards, he said.

A monitoring system for vaccinated persons will be developed, and a document will be given to each beneficiary of the campaign containing a QR code that the person concerned will have to keep, El Otmani concluded.

MAP 19 January 2021