Developing Relations Between Private Sectors Is Needed - Surinamese FM

Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and International Cooperation, Albert Ramdin, stressed Friday in Casablanca the need to raise relations between the private sectors of Morocco and Suriname to the same level of the political and diplomatic ties.

The two countries have enormous economic opportunities to seize, Ramdin said during a meeting with the Vice-President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Businesses (CGEM), Mehdi Tazi.

Suriname's top diplomat, who is on a working visit to Morocco on March 10-12, recalled the signing on Thursday of a roadmap that outlines the cooperation between the two countries over 2021-2024, and which "now includes the strengthening and expansion of B2B relations."

Ramdin stated he was pleased with his country's announcement concerning the opening of an embassy in Rabat "which will be our gateway to North Africa" and of a consulate in Dakhla that "will allow us to benefit from the port facilities of Dakhla Atlantic and those of Paramaribo."

For his part, Tazi described the meeting as an opportunity to strengthen economic relations between the two countries, noting that trade between Morocco and Suriname amounted to nearly 9 million dollars in 2019, but "is still low and not diversified."

To this end, the CGEM head called to further develop these exchanges and explore new modes of cooperation, while taking advantage of the strategic geographical positions of both countries.

"Suriname can, for example, serve as an entry point to the South American markets while Morocco can be a gateway to West Africa, where our banks and companies operating in insurance, construction, real estate and civil engineering have already have acquired a proven experience," he said.

Tazi also called for promoting the role of the private sectors of both countries, strengthening the exchange of delegations at all levels and fostering the establishment of a business community.

During this meeting, the two parties reviewed the business opportunities that could link the private sectors of both countries, especially in the areas of infrastructure, mining, logistics and agriculture.

MAP 12 March 2021