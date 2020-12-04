Dutch Foreign Minister: Morocco's Actions are Reaction To Polisario Blocking El Guerguarat Crossing

The actions taken by Morocco constitute a reaction to the blockage by the Polisario of the El Guerguarat border crossing, underlined the Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Stef Blok.

"The actions of the Moroccan army on November 13 are a reaction to the blocking of the El Guerguarat border crossing," said the Dutch foreign minister, answering a question by a deputy from his country.

Blok said that his government, as a member state of the European Union (EU), fully aligns itself with the statements of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, while emphasizing the respect of the ceasefire, the preservation of freedom of movement and cross-border trade in the region of El Guerguarat, as well as the return to the political process led by the UN.

MAP 03 December 2020