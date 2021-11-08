El Guerguarat/Bir Gandouz: Inauguration and Launch of Several Development Projects

Several development projects were inaugurated and others launched, Saturday in El Guerguarat and Bir Gandouz, on the occasion of the 46th anniversary of the Green March, to give new impetus to the strong socio-economic dynamics underway in the region.



Thus, the governor of the province, Abderrahmane EL Jaouhari, accompanied by the Director General of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE), Abderrahim El Hafidi and the Director General of the Agency for the Promotion and Economic and Social Development of the Southern Provinces of the Kingdom (APDS), Jabrane Raklaoui, inaugurated and kicked off a series of projects scheduled in the province of Aousserd.



In this context, El Jaouhari kicked off the development of distribution and trade areas at the border post El Guergarat and Bir Gandouz. Of 30 Ha each, these two areas of last generation that will mobilize an investment of 160 million dirhams are likely to strengthen the economic attractiveness of the region and improve infrastructure to attract private investment both nationally and internationally.



The distribution and trade areas in Bir Gandouz and El Guerguarat are intended to accommodate in particular small and medium enterprises (SMEs), small and medium industries (SMIs) and logistics on all links of the value chain (carriers, warehousemen, customs representatives, freight forwarders ...), as well as various services (catering, banking, pharmacy, shops and help desk to create a business and obtain building permits).



At the border post El Guerguarat, El Jaouhari and the delegation accompanying him launched the work of electrification of this border post through its connection to the electricity network of the Center of Bir Gandouz with the construction of a medium voltage and low voltage distribution network, the strengthening of the power plant of Bir Gandouz and the setting up of a solar power plant with storage system.



In addition, they kicked off work of the project to supply drinking water to the border post El Guerguarat (24 mln dirhams), which consists of the construction and equipment of a new borehole, a desalination plant for seawater for a flow of 432 m3 / day and the construction of an elevated tank with a capacity of 200 m3.



In El Guerguarat, they also kicked off the construction of a branch of Al Barid Bank and handed over a tanker truck as part of the first program of the INDH relating to the catching up of deficits in infrastructure and basic social services in the least equipped territories.



In Bir Gandouz, El Jaouhari and the delegation accompanying him kicked off the work of electrification and liquid sanitation in the centers of Bir Gandouz and Aousserd.



This project provides for the connection of the village of Pêche Lamhiriz to the electrical network of Bir Gandouz (40 mln dirhams), financed in full by the Regional Council of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab and the construction of a substation 0.4/22kV at the level of the power station of Bir Gandouz (MAD 17.4 mln) whose commissioning is scheduled for November 2022.



The center of Bir Gandouz will also benefit from another project related to the development of public lighting (2.4 mln dirhams), with the installation of 115 LED lighting poles and more than 5 km of public lighting network.



At the same center, officials were briefed about the progress of the sanitation project of the center of Bir Gandouz (MAD 60 mln), involving the setting up of a sewerage network of a linear 15.5 km, two pumping stations and a treatment plant type natural lagoon, with a capacity of 487 m3 / day.



In the center of Aousserd, a large-scale project consisting of the hybridization of the existing diesel power plant by a solar power plant with a storage system will be launched (MAD 51.25 Mln). Scheduled to be commissioned in December 2022, it aims to ensure a continuous power supply 24 hours a day instead of 12 hours a day for the Aousserd Center.



Subsequently, El Jaouhari and the delegation accompanying him inaugurated the road linking Bir Gandouz to Lamhiriz, on a linear of 16.3 km, involving the reinforcement and widening of the road to 6 meters, with a budget of about 40 mln dirhams.



In addition, The conservation project of rock engravings and archaeological sites in the center of Bir Gandouz was inaugurated. Built on an area of 365 m2, this structure is part of the implementation of the provisions of the cultural component of the new development model of the southern provinces.



Afterwards, the officials kicked off the construction of a nursery in Bir Gandouz on behalf of the Moroccan League for Child Protection.



Resulting from a partnership between the Provincial Committee for Human Development (CPDH) of Aousserd and the Regional Committee for Human Development (CRDH) of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab, this establishment with a social, educational, psychological and medical vocation, is intended to host and accommodate children aged from 2 to 5 years old (80 beds), the aim being to develop their capacities and to take care of children in a healthy environment.



On this occasion, a multidisciplinary hall in Bir Gandouz was also inaugurated as part of the 2nd program of the INDH which concerns the support of people in precarious situations (MAD 460,000) and a parking lot and equipment (about 4 Mln dirhams), as well as the development, maintenance and equipment of the reception center "Alfokma" in Lamhiriz as part of the 2nd program of the INDH for an amount of more than 373,000 dirhams.



MAP 07 November 2021