Elementary and Secondary Education: Final Exams Will Not Be Held on Scheduled Date

The Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research announced on Wednesday that the standardized final exams of primary and junior high school cycles will not be held place on the date set in the 2020-2021 academic calendar.

According to a note from the ministry, this decision is aimed at ensuring the continuity of the evaluation of the teaching of pupils and students following the principles and foundations on which the national evaluation system is based, namely equality of opportunities and rights.

It is also driven by the concern to protect the health of students and of the various stakeholders given the epidemiological situation of the novel Coronavirus in the Kingdom, the same source added.

The Ministry will communicate later on about the steps to be taken following this decision. These steps will be decided in light of the evolution of epidemiological indicators in the Kingdom.

MAP 30 December 2020