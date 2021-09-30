EU Court Decision 'Will Not Change Anything on the Ground' for Moroccan Economic Stakeholders - Lawyer

The EU Court of Justice's decision concerning the agricultural and fisheries agreements with Morocco "will not change anything on the ground for economic stakeholders," said lawyer Genevra Forwood on Wednesday.



In a statement to MAP, Forwood explained that this judgement concerning the annulment of European Council decision on agricultural and fisheries agreements with Morocco "is not final and will not change anything on the ground for economic stakeholders" in these sectors.



"There is no legal impact" on the Morocco-EU agricultural and fisheries agreements, she said.



"There will be an appeal to the EU Court of Justice" against this ruling, the lawyer added.



The EU Court of Justice on Wednesday delivered its judgement on the European Council's decisions regarding the agriculture and fisheries agreements with Morocco, annulling the contested decisions, while deciding that "the effects of those decisions be maintained over a certain period."



The effects of these decisions will be maintained over a certain period, "since annulling them with immediate effect could have serious consequences on the European Union’s external action and call into doubt legal certainty in respect of the international commitments to which it has agreed", the European court added.

MAP 29 September 2021