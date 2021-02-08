Faithful to its Commitment to Palestinian Cause, Morocco will Continue to Call for Two-State Solution: Ambassador

Morocco's ambassador to Panama, Oumama Aouad, has underlined Morocco's strong and unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, as reiterated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI during his telephone conversation with the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, on December 10, 2020.

Speaking recently at a conference-debate on the renewal of relations between Morocco and Israel, Aouad stressed that this is a long-standing historic commitment of the Kingdom to the legitimate rights of the Palestinians, based on of a two-State solution which would ensure a lasting peace in the region.

She underlined the vocation of peace which has always characterized the action of the Kingdom as an architect of rapprochement between the various parties, a vocation consolidated by HM the King in line with the efforts undertaken by late HM Hassan II.

Without departing from this spirit of solidarity and fraternity which characterizes relations between Palestinians and Moroccans, the Kingdom has started a new page in its relations with the State of Israel, with the objective of contributing to the stability of the region, she added.

The diplomat explained that this new page is part of a long history, unprecedented in the Arab-Muslim world, marked by a perfect inter-community symbiosis, noting that the Moroccan Jewish community maintains exemplary ties with its country of origin through their loyalty and fidelity to the Monarchy which has been able to protect them in the most difficult times.

Like the entire Jewish diaspora of Moroccan origin in the world, Panamanians of Moroccan descent are keen to express their unchanging attachment to their homeland, thus confirming this Moroccan singularity, she said.

The decision to renew relations with Israel is the result of a long diplomatic process and inaugurates a new dynamic that brings hope and prosperity to the populations of the two countries, the diplomat said.

MAP 07 February 2021