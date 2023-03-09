Mr. Akhannouch : Feminization of High Offices Reached 19% in 2022

The feminization of high offices has risen from 16% in 2018 to 19% in 2022, bringing the number of women in leading positions to 619 in 2023, the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, said Wednesday in Rabat.

Opening the meeting of the Council of Government, which coincides with the celebration of International Women's Rights Day, Akhannouch stressed that the government attaches great importance to the appointment of women to senior positions.

He said that Moroccan women have achieved an honorable course, on the way to parity, following the important steps taken by the Kingdom on the way to enshrining equality, promoting the Moroccan women’s rights and achieving their economic empowerment, thanks to the high royal directives and the effective adhesion of all the country’s living forces.

Akhannouch also expressed his pride to see six women occupying strategic portfolios, "which reflects the political will of the government majority to promote an effective and real participation of women."

He stressed that the government continues its efforts to support women’s fundamental rights in institutions, has established, for the first time, the National Committee for Gender Equality and Women’s Promotion, which will hold next week its first meeting to review the government plan for equality 2023-2026 and to focus on procedures and measures relating to the program "Al Jisr for empowerment and leadership.”

Through this Plan, he continued, the government ensures the adoption of an integrated approach to empower women and the achieve equality, through the various public policies, including those devoted to employment, as one of the flagship government commitments.

MAP: 08 March 2023