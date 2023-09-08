Mr. Bourita Holds Talks with UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for the Moroccan Sahara

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held talks on Friday in Rabat with the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for the Moroccan Sahara, Staffan De Mistura.

De Mistura's trip to the Kingdom is part of a visit to the region with a view to relaunching the round-table political process with the participation of Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the "polisario", in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, notably resolution 2654, adopted on October 27, 2022, says a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

The same source added that these talks took place in the presence of the Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UN, Omar Hilal

On this occasion, the Moroccan delegation recalled the constants of Morocco's position, as reaffirmed by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, in the Royal Speech delivered on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Green March, on November 6, 2022, for a political solution, based exclusively on the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative, within the framework of the Kingdom's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, notes the statement.

Earlier, De Mistura had visited Laayoune and Dakhla, where he held a series of meetings with elected officials, chioukhs, local notables and economic players. He also met with representatives of civil society, young people and women.

All these interlocutors informed the Personal Envoy about the economic and social boom and the political and democratic dynamic that the two regions of the Moroccan Sahara are experiencing.

The UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for the Moroccan Sahara also visited socio-economic investment and infrastructure projects, and witnessed first-hand the progress made in implementing the New Development Model for the Southern Provinces, launched in 2015 by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him.

08 September 2023