FOPREL Approves Proclamation of Rabat as Capital of South-South Cooperation

The Forum of Presidents of Legislative Bodies of Central America and the Caribbean (FOPREL) expressed, on Friday in Mexico City, its support to the proclamation of Rabat as capital of South-South cooperation.



The proclamation was announced at the Forum of Parliamentary Dialogue of Senates and equivalent councils of Africa, the Arab world, Latin America and the Caribbean, organized recently in Rabat under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.



Organized by the House of Advisors (upper house), this Forum is the first of its kind bringing together parliamentary institutions of three regional groupings from 32 countries.



For FOPREL, the objectives set out in the Rabat Declaration are consistent with its action plan on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, establishing peace, universal health coverage, ensuring safe and orderly migration, promoting human rights, transparency in governance, economic and social recovery, food security and adaptation to climate change.



FOPREL, which Morocco had joined as an observer member in 2014, is composed of the presidents of the parliaments of Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico.



This regional forum was keen to welcome the key role of the Moroccan Parliament in strengthening relations of friendship and cooperation with the regional legislative body and with the various parliaments of its member states.

MAP 13 March 2022