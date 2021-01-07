Government Council Adopts Three Draft Decrees

The Government Council, convened on Thursday in Rabat under the chairmanship of Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, adopted three draft decrees.

The Council adopted draft decree No. 2.20.929 allocating compensation to members of the Commission on the Right of Access to Information (CDAI), introduced by the Secretary-General of the Government on behalf of Minister of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform, government spokesman, Saaid Amzazi said in a statement read at a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The Council adopted draft decree No. 2.20.874 on the implementation of Law No. 45-13 on the practice of careers in the area of Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy, taking into account the observations made on the said law, he added.

The Council also adopted draft decree No. 2.20.795 on the implementation of Article 5 of Law 116.14 amending and supplementing Law 52.5 on the Highway Code, Amzazi went on.

The draft decree, introduced by Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, spokesman for the government, on behalf of Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, aims to define the meaning of "administration" in relation to the government authority in charge of transport.

MAP 07 January 2021