Government Council Begins Examining Draft Bill on Legal Use of Cannabis

The Government Council, which met on Thursday by teleconference under the chairmanship of Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani, has begun examining Bill 13.21 on the legal use of cannabis, in anticipation of its adoption at the next cabinet meeting.

Presented by the Interior Minister, this bill will be completed and approved at the next cabinet meeting, said Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government spokesperson Saaid Amzazi, in a statement read at a press briefing, held at the end of the government council.

This meeting was devoted to the examination of draft bill n° 13.21 as well as to the examination and approval of three draft decrees implementing Decree-law n° 2.20.605 of September 15, 2020, relating to the promulgation of exceptional measures for the benefit of certain employers affiliated with the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) and their declared employees, as well as certain categories of self-employed workers insured with the CNSS and who were affected by the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), after taking into account the agreed modifications concerning the extension of the performance period.

MAP 25 February 2021