Government Council to Convene on Thursday

A Government Council will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

At the beginning of its proceedings, the Council will examine the draft law on regional multi-service companies, the department of the Head of Government said on Monday a statement.

Subsequently, the Council will consider two draft decrees, the first on the extension of the duration of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory to fight against the spread of Covid-19, while the second concerns the implementation of the system of basic support for investment and the special support system that concerns investment projects with strategic scope.

The Council will continue its proceedings by examining the cooperation agreement in the field of merchant marine, signed on November 14, 2022 in Rabat, by the governments of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Djibouti, and the draft law implementing this agreement.

The Council will conclude its proceedings by examining proposals for appointment to high office in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution.

MAP : 23 January 2023