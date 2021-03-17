Head of Government Calls for Ending Inhuman Situation of Population in Captivity in Tindouf Camps

The Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani called, Wednesday in Rabat, for discussing and condemning the inhuman situation of the population held in captivity in the Camps of Tindouf and which are prey to a genuine humanitarian crisis.

Speaking at the opening of an international conference on "the protection of women during humanitarian crises," El Otmani voiced the hope that hope that this meeting will lead to proposals for solutions to the situation of this population.

"At a time when international support for our position on the issue of our territorial integrity is growing and while several countries recognize Morocco's sovereignty over its Southern Provinces and open consular offices in Dakhla and Laayoune (...) Some pursue their hateful approaches to our cause and intensify media crusades and diplomatic movements to undermine the process of final settlement of this artificial conflict and prolong the tragic situation of the population held in captivity in the camps of Tindouf, including women and children," he said.

El Otmani also welcomed the theme chosen for this conference held by the National Commission on International Humanitarian Law as part of the celebration of International Women's Day.

The theme of this event tackles a thorny issue of international humanitarian law, which the Commission seeks to promote, and draws attention to the situation of women held in captivity in the camps of Tindouf.

This meeting is an opportunity to discuss a legal framework that guarantees the protection of women in times of humanitarian crises, to assess its effectiveness and to explore ways to strengthen it. It also provides an opportunity to shed light on the situation of sequestered women in Tindouf, deprived of their most basic rights, he added.

Morocco, under the wise leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, works to protect and promote the systems of human rights and international humanitarian law, under the provisions of the Constitution and international commitments of the Kingdom, El Otmani said.

The Head of Government highlighted Morocco's commitment to respecting human rights in all circumstances, as evidenced by the successful participation of the Royal Armed Forces in UN peacekeeping missions in several hotbeds of tension around the world.

MAP 17 March 2021