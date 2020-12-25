Head of Government Praises UTRF's Efforts in Fighting against Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing

Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, praised, on Friday in Rabat, the efforts of the Financial Intelligence Processing Unit (UTRF) in combating money laundering and terrorism financing with a view to improving Morocco's international ranking in this field.

During a meeting with the President of the UTRF, Jawhar Nfissi, who presented the Unit's yearly report for 2019, El Otmani called for increased efforts and coordination with all the parties involved in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing, according to a statement of the Department of the head of government.

He also expressed the government's readiness to support the UTRF's action, which can enhance its effectiveness to consolidate Morocco's international ranking in this area.

On this occasion, Nfissi highlighted the achievements of the Unit for the year 2019, particularly with regard to the number of suspicious transaction and fraud cases which has increased by 60% compared to 2018 or in terms of exchange of information with counterparts in the area of the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing, the statement added.

The year 2019 was rich in achievements at the national level thanks to the "positive and effective endorsement" of the head of government who places particular importance on the fight against corruption, Nfissi said.

At the international level, the UTRF continued in 2019 the exchange of expertise, information, visits and experiences with counterparts in brotherly and friendly countries, concludes the statement.

MAP 25 December 2020