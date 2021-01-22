Head of Government :Reform of Regional Investment Centers Is Starting to Yield Positive Results

The reform of the Regional Investment Centers (CRI), launched recently, has already begun to yield positive effects, said Thursday in Rabat, Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani.

Speaking at the opening of the Government Council, El Otmani noted that indicators show an increase of almost 50% in the number of investment projects supported by the CRIs compared to 2019 and 2020, as well as a decrease in the average processing time of investment files, said Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesman, Saaid Amzazi, in a statement read at a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting, held through video-conference.

In this sense, the Head of Government stressed the importance of the CRI digital platform, which is part of the government's ongoing commitment to promote and encourage investment.

The reform of the Regional Investment Centers, under clear directives from HM Mohammed VI, is one of the manifestations of this commitment, he said.

The government has accompanied these centers by issuing several legislative and organizational provisions geared towards simplifying procedures, enshrining clarity and transparency, and achieving efficiency while providing the necessary logistical and technical support, El Otmani added.

The Head of Government called for renewed efforts to consolidate the confidence of national and international investors and to encourage them to invest more in the Kingdom, which enjoys security and stability and is achieving remarkable results under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

MAP 21 January 2021