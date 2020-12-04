Head of Government: Social Inclusion of People with Disabilities is Concern of All Sectors

The social inclusion of people with disabilities is a vertical action, which concerns all sectoral plans and public policies, head of government Saad Dine El Otmani said on Thursday in Rabat.

Presiding a meeting organized on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the head of government noted that this issue requires the mobilization of the efforts of all sectors and government departments, in order to ensure coordination, cooperation and joint action.

In this regard, El Otmani considered that the promotion of the rights of people with disabilities is a shared responsibility between all institutions and components of society, stressing that associations working in the field of disability are considered a fundamental player in the inclusion of people with disabilities.

The associations have gone beyond their traditional missions of raising awareness to playing a pioneering role focused, in particular, on the proposals of ideas and innovative projects to the official entities concerned, as well as the contributions to be provided by various social services for the benefit of disabled people, in particular at the level of social protection institutions.

El Otmani affirmed that the Constitution of 2011 takes a keen interest in people with disabilities, in particular in its article 34 stipulating that the public authorities develop and implement policies intended for people and categories with special needs.

The Kingdom has always expressed its commitment to upholding and promoting the rights of people with disabilities, by ratifying the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and its optional protocol on May 8, 2009, added El Otmani.

The reforms launched by the government illustrate the choice of the country, in particular through the development of an integrated public policy aimed at promoting the rights of people with disabilities and the establishment of the special account entitled "Social cohesion support fund", for financing assistance services to people with special needs, he said, recalling the adoption of framework law n° 97.13 relating to the protection and promotion of the rights of people with disabilities.

MAP 04 December 2020