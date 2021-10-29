Head of Govt Welcomes Citizens Commitment to National Vaccination Campaign

The Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, welcomed citizens' commitment to the national vaccination campaign, noting that vaccination remains the only method that has proven effective in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.



Speaking at the opening of the Govt. Council, held Thursday virtually, Akhannouch hailed the great role played by citizens and their strong commitment to the national vaccination campaign, the Ministry Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman said in a statement.



Akhannouch stated that the 24 million citizens who have benefited from the vaccination are "key players in the fight against the pandemic. As a result of their commitment to the vaccination campaign, they have enabled Morocco to build a shield against Covid-19."



"The closer our country gets to achieving the intended objectives to reach herd immunity, the closer we are to a return to normal life to which each of us yearns," he noted.



Akhannouch recalled the great progress made by Morocco in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to the Royal Guidelines and the close supervision of His Majesty the King, since the outbreak of the pandemic to provide a large supply of vaccine doses.

MAP 28 October 2021