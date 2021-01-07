Heavy Thundershowers, Strong Winds and Snowfalls Expected in Several Moroccan Provinces - Special Bulletin

Heavy thundery showers are expected from Thursday to Friday in several provinces of the Kingdom, while snowfalls are expected on Saturday through Monday in several locations, the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) announced on Thursday.

In a special weather bulletin, the DMN said that heavy thunderstorm showers of red level (110 to 150 millimeters), locally accompanied by hail, are expected from Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to Friday at 11:00 p.m. in the provinces of Agadir-Ida-Outanane, Taroudant, Essaouira, Tangier-Asilah, Fahs-Anjra, Mdiq-Fnideq, Chefchaouen, Tetouan, Larache, Safi and some elevated areas of Al Hoceima.

Stormy showers of orange level (50 to 80 millimeters) will interest from Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to Friday at 11:00 p.m. the provinces of Inzegane-Ait-Melloul, Chtouka-Ait-Baha, Chichaoua, El Jadida, Berrechid, Nouasser, Casablanca, Mediouna, Mohammedia, Ben Slimane, Skhirat-Temara, Rabat, Salé, Khemisset, Kenitra, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Ouezzane,Taounate, Sidi Bennour, Settat, El Hajeb, Fez, Moulay Yacoub, Meknes, Taza, Sefrou, Khouribga, Rehamna, Youssoufia and Al Haouz, according to the same source.

Strong gusts of wind of red level (100 to 120 km/h) will affect on Friday the provinces of Essaouira, Safi, El Jadida, Youssoufia, Rehamna, Sidi Bennour, Chichaoua, Al Haouz, Azilal, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Midelt, Errachidia and Figuig.

Strong gusts of wind of orange level (75 to 90 km/h) are expected on Thursday in the provinces of Errachidia, Essaouira, Ouarzazate, Safi, Tarfaya, Taroudant, Tinghir and Zagora, the DMN added.

The same phenomenon will be observed on Friday in the provinces of Assa-Zag, Benslimane, Berrechid, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, Fahs-Anjra, Larache, Mediouna, Mohammedia, Nouaceur, Settat, Tarfaya, Agadir-Ida-Ou-Tanane, Chtouka-Ait Baha, Guelmim, Ifrane, Inezegane, Ait Melloul, Jerada, Marrakech, Rabat, Salé, Sidi Ifni, Skhirate-Temara, Tan-Tan, Tata and Tiznit.

Snowfalls of orange level (20 to 30 cm in 24 hours) will be seen from Saturday to Monday in areas above 1,400 m in the provinces of Ifrane, Khenifra, Midelt, Beni Mellal, Azilal, El Haouz, Chefchaouen, El Houceima, Taroudant, Boulemane, Sefrou, Taza and El Hajeb.

As of Saturday, cold weather will affect the regions of the High and Middle Atlas, the Rif, the Phosphates plateaus, Oulmès and the Oriental, the DMN concluded.

