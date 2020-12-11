High-level Meeting Between Morocco and Spain Postponed Till February 2021 Due to Epidemiological Situation (Joint Statement)

Morocco and Spain agreed on Thursday to postpone the holding of the High Level Meeting till February 2021 due to the current epidemiological situation, a joint statement said.

The High Level Meeting between Morocco and Spain constitutes a crucial meeting for the development of the deep and dense relations of friendship and cooperation existing between two strategic partners, which are Morocco and Spain, underlined the press release.

Morocco and Spain noted that the current epidemiological situation prevents the High Level Meeting from being held on the scheduled date with the appropriate health security guarantees for the two delegations, it said.

For this reason, the two countries have agreed to postpone the holding of the High Level Meeting in Morocco until February 2021, so that it could take place smoothly, by integrating the usual formats which are specific to a meeting of this magnitude, noted the same source.

The two Governments reaffirmed their will to continue to strengthen the strategic relationship that unites the two countries, the press release concluded.

MAP 10 December 2020