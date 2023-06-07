HM the King Has Placed African Integration at Heart of His Vision (Minister)

Minister delegate in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, stressed on Monday in Abidjan that His Majesty King Mohammed VI has placed African integration at the heart of His vision.

For the ideal of a prosperous Africa to become a reality, the countries of the continent should work hand in hand, said Jazouli, noting that these values of unity and solidarity are embodied by HM the King, who has placed the integration of Africa at the heart of His vision.

The Minister was speaking at a session dedicated to investment in Morocco, organized as part of the activities of the Africa CEO Forum summit being held in Abidjan on June 5 and 6.

Highlighting the 50 royal visits to more than 30 African countries, Jazouli recalled that since HM King Mohammed VI acceded to the throne, more than 1,000 cooperation agreements have been signed.

"Thanks to them, our economic relations have been considerably strengthened (...) and today, we are sparing no effort to deepen our cooperation so that the Kingdom can play an even greater role in the development of the continent", he said.

The Minister went on to say that under the Sovereign's leadership, the Kingdom has stood out as a true model of regional power, noting that Morocco has built a modern, widely diversified economy, with traditional sectors such as tourism, textiles and agri-food.

He also emphasized that Morocco had built up particularly high-performance industries in record time, and that its infrastructure was up to the best international standards, noting that Morocco was now entering a new phase in its development.

To support this transition, he added, Morocco has recently adopted a new Investment Charter, which offers unprecedented advantages in the Kingdom's economic history.

(MAP 06.06.2023)