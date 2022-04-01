'ICESCO Year of Women 2021' Initiative Wraps Up Under Presidency of HRH Princess Lalla Meryem

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has officially closed its initiative "ICESCO Year of Women 2021", launched last year under the theme "Women for the Future" under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.



The closing ceremony, held Wednesday at ICESCO headquarters in Rabat under the chairmanship of Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem, President of the National Union of Women of Morocco (UNFM), was marked by the presence of senior officials and women pioneers in all fields, from Morocco and countries of the Islamic world, said a statement by the Organization.



In an address, the Director General of ICESCO, Salem Ben Mohamed El Malek, expressed his deep gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for patronizing the ICESCO Year of Women, and expressed his warm thanks to HRH Princess Lalla Meryem for her special interest in women's issues.



He said that the proclamation by ICESCO of 2021 Year of Women under the theme "Women for the Future" is not accidental, as it is a decision driven by the desire to pay tribute to women, in recognition of their pioneering roles and their great sacrifices before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.



He also reviewed the various programs, projects and initiatives implemented by the Organization that marked this year dedicated to women, including the project to build the capacities of women and youth in the field of business leadership, ICESCO's program for the improvement of health services in rural schools, the program of ICESCO Ambassadors for Peace, in addition to the creation of an ICESCO Prize for Women, the Organization's Scientific Chairs for Women and the "Women Pioneers" program.



The closing ceremony was marked by the launch of "Bells of awareness of the role of women in the future of the Islamic world," said the statement, recalling that HRH Princess Lalla Meryem has also visited the various spaces of an exhibition held on this occasion, which includes works of plastic art and Moroccan handicraft products.

MAP 31 March 2022